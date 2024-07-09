Russia: PM Modi and Putin Hold Warm Informal Meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, held an informal meeting with his counterpart President Vladimir Putin on Monday at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.
The Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video on X showing a warm greeting between the two leaders. The clip, posted on Monday, depicts PM Modi arriving at the president's residence, where he is warmly embraced by President Putin, marking the start of their informal meeting.
Putin expressed his gratitude for hosting PM Modi, saying, "You are welcome here, friend. I'm really happy to see you."
The Russian Foreign Ministry also shared on X, "At the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of Russia near Moscow, Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, hold an informal meeting. The talks will cover prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current international and regional issues."
PM Modi, in response, shared a post on X expressing his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him. He added that he looks forward to their talks, which will strengthen the friendship between India and Russia. "Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia," PM Modi posted.
In a friendly gesture, Putin took PM Modi on a ride in his electric car around the Novo-Ogaryovo residence. The Russian Embassy in India shared a video of the two leaders enjoying the drive, following their conversation.
"Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi in Novo-Ogaryovo RussiaIndia DruzhbaDosti," the Russian Embassy in India shared on X.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.
Notably, PM Modi and President Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. Their last in-person meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi was conferred the highest Russian state honor, the 'Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First.'
This visit marks PM Narendra Modi's first trip to Russia since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2022. Following his visit to Russia, PM Modi will depart for Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation in 40 years.