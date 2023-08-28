Putin Conveys Inability to Attend G20 Summit In Telephonic Conversation With PM Modi

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Putin further informed that Russia would be represented by the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Expressing an understanding of Russia’s decision, PM Modi thanked President Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency.
A PMO release said, “The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.”