Putin to Visit Mongolia Despite ICC Arrest Warrant; Ukraine Calls for Action
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Mongolia next week, despite the country’s membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued a warrant for his arrest last year.
This marks the first time Putin will travel to an ICC member nation since the court accused him of war crimes in Ukraine, including the unlawful deportation of children, and issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023.
The Kremlin confirmed the visit, scheduled for September 3, to commemorate the 85th anniversary of a joint military victory between Russia and Mongolia. Putin’s invitation came from Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
While the ICC has called on member states to arrest individuals for whom it has issued warrants, the Kremlin expressed no concerns regarding Putin’s security during the trip. “There are no worries. We have excellent dialogue with our friends in Mongolia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement. He added that "all aspects of the visit were carefully prepared."
Mongolia’s foreign ministry confirmed the visit, but has not yet commented on its obligation as an ICC member to cooperate with the court’s mandate. Under international law, ICC member countries are required to arrest individuals facing charges by the court. However, compliance with this requirement has historically varied.
Following the announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry urged Mongolia to arrest Putin and hand him over to ICC prosecutors in The Hague. “We hope Mongolia is aware that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal,” the ministry said in a statement.
An ICC spokesperson reiterated that Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obliged to cooperate with the court. However, the spokesperson clarified that certain exceptions could apply, including diplomatic immunity or treaty obligations with other states. "In case of non-cooperation, ICC judges may make a finding to that effect and inform the Assembly of States Parties, leaving it to the Assembly to take appropriate measures," the spokesperson explained.
Putin’s visit places Mongolia in a difficult diplomatic position, as the country risks facing international backlash if it fails to comply with ICC regulations. David Scheffer, a former U.S. ambassador and key negotiator of the Rome Statute, warned that Mongolia could face diplomatic sanctions or lose trade and development assistance if it fails to act.
This is not the first instance where an ICC member state has faced scrutiny for not arresting an individual wanted by the court. Omar Hassan al-Bashir, Sudan’s former president, eluded arrest in ICC member nations such as South Africa and Jordan despite warrants for his arrest on charges of genocide and war crimes.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and has dismissed the court’s charges against Putin as "outrageous." The Kremlin has consistently denied accusations of war crimes, maintaining that the deportation of Ukrainian children was part of humanitarian efforts.
In the past, Putin avoided international trips that could put him at risk of arrest. Earlier this year, he canceled a visit to South Africa for a summit with Brazil, China, and South Africa. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended in his place, following pressure on South Africa over its relations with the Kremlin.
Putin’s visit to Mongolia is expected to draw significant international attention, particularly regarding how Mongolia handles its obligations as an ICC member state. Whether the country will uphold its commitment to international law or allow the visit to proceed without arrest remains to be seen.