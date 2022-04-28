Assam: PM Modi Lays Foundation of 2,950 Amrit Sarovars at Diphu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects at Diphu in Karbi Anglong. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs. 1,150 crore.

The Prime Minister addressed a massive crowd at the ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ rally at Diphu. Speaking at the rally the Prime Minister said that it is the love and affection of the people of Assam that brought him in Karbi Anglong.

PM Modi said that in the states where there is a double engine government, works are done with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.’

He further stated that Karbi Anglong is moving towards a new future of peace and development. “The culture of tribal society, its language, food, food, art, handicrafts, all these are the rich heritage of India. Assam is even more prosperous in this respect. This cultural heritage unites India, strengthens the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he said.

Speaking on AFSPA, he said that it was revoked from 23 regions, AFSPA’s ambit reduced to curb violence. “Our government removed AFSPA from Tripura and Meghalaya while the previous governments kept on extending it. We have also removed it from many districts of Assam,” he added.

PM Modi hails development across North-Eastern states & says 'don't look back'. “Now from here, we don't have to look back. In the coming few years, together we have to make up for the growth which we could not achieve in the past decades," PM Modi asserted.

The chief ministers of Northeast have done a lot of work for the development and to bring back peace in the region. “We have gone forward with the principles of development and trust. Development of states is essential for the development of the country and for the development of the state, it is necessary to develop the towns and cities,” Modi said.

Expressing happiness over the development of northeast regions, PM Modi said, "Today when someone visits northeast and witnesses the rapid development taking place in the region, they also feel proud. We have understood the problems of the region."

