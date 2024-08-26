Renowned Indian-Origin Doctor Shot Dead In US

The Crimson Care team expressed their condolences and requested privacy for Dr. Peramsetty’s family during this difficult time. In a statement posted on Facebook, they said, "We kindly request that you continue to keep the Peramsetty family and our team at Crimson Care Network in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Further statements will be released in the coming days, and we remain committed to honoring Dr. Peramsetty's enduring legacy. Please be assured that our clinics will maintain uninterrupted operations, ensuring continuous care for our community during this transition."