Renowned Indian-Origin Doctor Shot Dead In US

Dr. Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, a prominent Indian-origin physician, was tragically shot and killed on August 23 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Originally from the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Peramsetty was a well-respected medical professional with a career spanning over 38 years. He managed multiple hospitals across the United States and was a founding member and medical director of a group of local healthcare providers under the Crimson Care Network.
The Crimson Care team expressed their condolences and requested privacy for Dr. Peramsetty’s family during this difficult time. In a statement posted on Facebook, they said, "We kindly request that you continue to keep the Peramsetty family and our team at Crimson Care Network in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Further statements will be released in the coming days, and we remain committed to honoring Dr. Peramsetty's enduring legacy. Please be assured that our clinics will maintain uninterrupted operations, ensuring continuous care for our community during this transition."
Dr. Peramsetty is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters, all residing in the United States. He was a graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Sri Venkateswara Medical College, with specializations in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine. His outstanding contributions to healthcare were recognized widely, including having a street named after him in Tuscaloosa.
In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Peramsetty was actively involved in philanthropy, making significant donations to his former school in Andhra Pradesh and supporting the construction of a Sai temple in his village. He also played a vital role during the Covid-19 pandemic, for which he received accolades.