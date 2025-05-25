Rescue Mission Saves 24 from Sinking Cargo Ship MSC ELSA 3 Off Kochi

A major maritime emergency unfolded off the Kerala coast on Saturday after the Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a dangerous 26-degree tilt, approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi. The ship, en route from Vizhinjam Port to Kochi, lost multiple containers into the Arabian Sea, triggering fears of an environmental hazard due to the vessel’s hazardous cargo, including very low sulfur fuel.

Responding swiftly to a distress call received around 1:30 PM, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard launched a high-risk rescue operation. INS Sujata, two Coast Guard ships, and a Dornier surveillance aircraft were deployed. A total of 24 crew members—including 20 Filipinos, 2 Ukrainians, 1 Russian captain, and 1 Georgian national—have now been successfully rescued, with the final three being airlifted early Sunday under treacherous conditions as the ship began to partially submerge.

All rescued crew are reported to be in stable condition. The captain and chief engineer are being transported to the Indian Navy jetty, while others are arriving at the Coast Guard jetty in Kochi.

Following the incident, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a coastal alert warning residents and fishermen to avoid contact with any washed-ashore containers, citing potential toxic material, oil slicks, and fire hazards. “There is every chance for these containers to reach the Kerala coast,” said KSDMA Member Secretary Dr. Shekhar Kuriakose.

The 28-year-old vessel, measuring 184 meters in length, had visited Vizhinjam Port five times in May. Previously registered as MSC ELSA in 2015, it is currently operating under the Liberian flag.

Naval officials report that while the vessel has stabilized momentarily, it continues to submerge further, and additional containers have been lost to the sea. A professional assessment is underway to determine if it is safe to tow the vessel, while a support vessel sent by the shipping company is en route to aid operations.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard vessel Saksham is actively engaged in oil spill mitigation, with aerial monitoring by the Dornier aircraft. Both Indian Navy and Coast Guard assets remain on high alert to prevent an ecological disaster and ensure maritime safety in the region.

The Naval authorities are maintaining vigilance over the situation, stressing that any washed-ashore containers could pose serious risks to life and the environment. Cleanup, monitoring, and towing operations are expected to continue over the coming days.

