Revival of Tourism at Lumbini, Birthplace of Gautam Buddha, Post-COVID

Tourists are once again flocking to the Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini, known as the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, following a lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, situated in Nepal's Southern Plains, is gradually regaining popularity, especially among religious travelers.
Gyanin Rai, Senior Director-Administration at the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT), noted the resurgence, stating that annual visitor numbers had reached around 1.6 million before the pandemic. Domestic visitors were predominant, followed by tourists from India and various Buddhist countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and China. During the pandemic, visitor numbers dwindled significantly but are now on the rise again.
In early 2024, Lumbini welcomed approximately 70,000 Indian tourists, reflecting a notable increase compared to the previous year. The site also saw a rise in visitors from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, South Korea, and Vietnam, many of whom entered through border checkpoints from India.
The Maya Devi Temple, central to Lumbini's allure, houses significant relics including the Marker Stone and Nativity Sculpture associated with Gautam Buddha's birth. The temple, rebuilt in 2003, is a serene place of pilgrimage and a hub for Buddhist studies.
Anisa K Mbega, Tanzania's High Commissioner to India, praised Lumbini's tranquil environment and its significance as the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, highlighting its appeal to those seeking inner peace and spiritual enrichment.
The resurgence of tourism at Lumbini marks a positive trend for Nepal's cultural heritage and its role as a global center of Buddhist philosophy and pilgrimage.