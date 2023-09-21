Rupert Murdoch Steps Down as Chairman of Fox & News Corp

After announcing his retirement, Murdoch wrote a memo to the employees and wrote, “I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News. For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.”