Russia Gas Station Explosion: Death Toll Goes Up To 27

The death toll from an explosion at a gas filling station in Russia's Makhachkala went up to 27, reported TASS News Agency quoting the head of Dagestan Region, Sergey Mekilov.
Melikov's was quoted by his press service as saying, "As of 6:00 a.m. local time on August 15, the tragedy killed 27 people and left 102 injured."
As per the regional head, among those killed were three children. The explosion took place opposite a gas filling station in Makhachkala on Monday night.
Following the explosion, a massive fire erupted in the area which spread up to 600 square meters. After much struggle, the open fire was extinguished.
Addressing reporters earlier, the Dagestan Head said that the explosion occurred opposite the filling station. Sergey Melikov said that the "causes and nature" of the explosion are being determined, according to TASS.
The report stated that two out of eight fuel tanks exploded. It took more than 70 people and 20 pieces of equipment to contain the fire.
The people were evacuated to safer distances by the police and city officials in light of the risk of a second explosion.
The regional prosecutor's office said that an inspection has been conducted in connection with the fire at the filling station, as per the TASS report.
Senior Dagestani officials reached the site of the fire as the first deputy head of the Russian Health Ministry, Viktor Fisenko arrived in Dagestan.