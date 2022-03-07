Russia Recruits Syrian Soldiers To Fight In Ukraine: US Officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly recruiting Syrian soldiers to fight for them in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in Kyiv.

On Monday, United States officials told The Wall Street Journal that Moscow is specifically recruiting Syrian fighters for their expertise in urban combat fighting.

According to the US, Russia, which has been operating inside Syria since 2015, has in recent days been recruiting fighters from there, hoping their expertise in urban combat can help take Kyiv and deal a devastating blow to the Ukrainian government.

The move points to a potential escalation of fighting in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal said citing experts.

For nearly a decade, Troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia, have been fighting a fierce battle in urban centres, giving them a skill set hard to find among Russian troops.

One official said while it's unclear how many Syrian fighters will join the battle, some are already in Russia preparing to enter the conflict, per the Journal.

It may be mentioned that the involvement of Syrian troops would further internationalize a war that began with Russia's invasion on February 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that over 16,000 foreign fighters have volunteered to defend the country, calling it an "international legion."

Ukraine's Defense Ministry also put out a call for foreign volunteers on Facebook, asking for applicants with combat experience who have "citizenship other than Ukrainian, but ... are standing with Ukraine against (the) Russian invasion," The New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place today.

