Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 14,700 Russian troops killed, says Ukraine

The armed forces of Ukraine have claimed that Russia has lost nearly 14,700 of its troops since the beginning of this military operation.

On the other hand, at least 902 civilians have been killed and around 1,459 have been injured in Ukraine as on March 19, as stated by the U.N. human rights office.

In a statement, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that the missiles targeted a large storage base for fuels and lubricants of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Kostyantynivka, in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region.

Moreover, amid an attack by Russian forces, over 39,000 people have fled the Mariupol in one week, reported The Kyiv Independent citing Mariupol city council.

Further, 115 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and 140 more have been injured.

Russia had started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

As per the UK Defence Ministry, Russian forces are continuing to encircle a number of cities across eastern Ukraine.

