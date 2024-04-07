Russia-Ukraine War: 8 Killed In Strikes On Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, reported that six individuals were initially killed in overnight missile strikes, a figure that later rose to eight. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed the death toll and stated that an additional ten people were injured. Terekhov noted that residential areas, including nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories, various administrative structures, a shop, a petrol station, a service station, and cars, were among the targets damaged in the attack.