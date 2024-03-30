Russia Vetoes UN Proposal On North Korea Sanctions

The vote in the Security Council, which consists of 15 members, resulted in 13 members supporting the renewal of the panel of experts' work. However, Russia opposed the renewal and China chose to abstain. Unfortunately, Russia's veto power ultimately caused the resolution to fail. Barbara Woodward, the British Ambassador to the UN, expressed serious concern about Russia's veto. She highlighted the negative consequences it would have on the people of North Korea and the effectiveness of sanctions. Woodward accused Russia of trying to avoid and violate sanctions for its weapons procurement, which undermines the international non-proliferation regime and the credibility of the Council.