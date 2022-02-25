Russia-Ukraine War: Govt to Arrange Evacuation Flights for Indians

Amid the ongoing military operations against Ukraine, the Government of India will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine, sources said.

The sources as reported by news agency ANI said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

The sources further stated that two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights.

Meanwhile, Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centers, and authorized travel agents.

Earlier on Thursday, with Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals, said ANI report.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Over 300 Assamese Students Stuck in Ukraine

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs worth Rs 8 Crores Seized