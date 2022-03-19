Russian Forces hit 69 Ukrainian Military Facilities

As Russia intensifies its attack on Ukraine, 69 Ukrainian military facilities were hit by Russian forces overnight.

As per Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, the 69 military facilities include four command posts and four anti-aircraft missile systems.

Konashenkov said, “On the night of March 19, Russian operational-tactical, army and unmanned aircraft hit 69 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them were four command posts, including those of a brigade senior management in the settlement of Zabuyannya, four anti-aircraft missile systems, including three S-300s and one Buk-M1."

Konashenkov also said that the Russian armed forces hit one radar station for guidance and target designation, three multiple rocket launchers, 12 depots of missiles and artillery weapons, as well as 43 sites of military equipment accumulation.

In addition, Russian air defence also shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, Konashenkov said.

