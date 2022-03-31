Russian Foreign Minister To Meet EAM Jaishankar Tomorrow

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet and hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

Lavrov will be arriving in New Delhi for a two-day official visit. This is his first trip to India since Russia’s invasion in Ukraine last month.

Notably, Lavrov’s visit comes after China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

On Wednesday, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in China and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. He informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Lavrov Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

He also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US.

