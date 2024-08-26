Russian Offensive Resumes In Ukraine After PM Modi's State Visit

As the missile and drone attacks began, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine shortly before 6 a.m. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported power outages in several districts of the capital and issues with the water supply on the city's right bank. Explosions were also reported in other major cities, including Kharkiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih. In Lutsk, a city in northwest Ukraine, Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported damage to an apartment block and confirmed that one person had died in the incident.