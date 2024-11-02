S Jaishankar to Embark on Key Visit to Australia and Singapore

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to undertake a significant diplomatic mission to Australia and Singapore from November 3 to November 8, 2024.
This visit underscores India's commitment to enhancing its global partnerships and will commence with a five-day itinerary in Australia.
During his stay in Australia, from November 3 to November 7, Jaishankar will make a notable stop in Brisbane, where he is scheduled to inaugurate India’s fourth consulate in the country. The India-Australia relationship has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, characterized by expanding bilateral cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors, opening up new avenues for collaboration both at the bilateral and global levels.
In Canberra, Jaishankar will co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. His visit will also feature a keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under event, hosted at the Australian Parliament House. Additionally, he is set to engage with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business representatives, media outlets, and think tanks.
The Indian community in Australia is a vibrant and integral part of the society, with a population exceeding 900,000, according to the 2021 census. Indians represent the second-largest migrant group in Australia, further solidifying the bonds between the two nations.
Following the Australian leg of his visit, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore on November 8, 2024, for an official engagement where he will address the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consists of member countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
India’s relationship with ASEAN has been strengthened through the Act East Policy, emphasizing a multi-faceted partnership. In Singapore, Jaishankar will meet with local leadership to review and enhance the close ties between the two nations.
Singapore has been pivotal in reconnecting India with Southeast Asian countries since the early 1990s, when the Look East Policy was first initiated. The Indian community in Singapore is also notable, comprising approximately 9.2% of the country’s total population.
EAM Jaishankar's upcoming visit promises to further bolster the warm and friendly relations India enjoys with both Australia and Singapore, paving the way for deeper cooperation and mutual growth in the region.