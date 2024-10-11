Sacred Crown Gifted by PM Modi Stolen from Bangladesh Temple

A sacred crown, gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh's Satkhira has been reportedly stolen. According to information received, the temple staff discovered the silver and gold-plated crown missing on Thursday (October 10). PM Modi had presented the crown during his visit to the temple in 2021.
India has urged Bangladesh to launch an investigation into the theft, which reportedly occurred in broad daylight between 2 pm and 2.30 pm.
A video, purportedly showing the theft, has surfaced online. In the footage, an unidentified man is seen entering what appears to be the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He takes the crown from the idol’s head, pockets it, and casually walks out. CCTV cameras outside the temple also captured him.
Reports suggest the theft occurred shortly after temple priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day’s worship. The missing crown was discovered by the cleaning staff later, The Daily Star added.
The incident took place during the ongoing Navratri festival, a time when nine incarnations of the Hindu deity Durga are worshipped, with Kali being one of the forms.
In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed concern over the theft, urging authorities to take swift action. “We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh,” it said.
“We express deep concern and urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators.”