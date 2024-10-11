Sacred Crown Gifted by PM Modi Stolen from Bangladesh Temple

India has urged Bangladesh to launch an investigation into the theft, which reportedly occurred in broad daylight between 2 pm and 2.30 pm.

A video, purportedly showing the theft, has surfaced online. In the footage, an unidentified man is seen entering what appears to be the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He takes the crown from the idol’s head, pockets it, and casually walks out. CCTV cameras outside the temple also captured him.