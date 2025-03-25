Sarbananda Sonowal Joins Global Leaders to Discuss India's Maritime Vision

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, participated in the prestigious Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), joining global maritime leaders in discussions aimed at shaping a secure, sustainable, and prosperous maritime future. During the event, Minister Sonowal emphasized India's vision for the maritime sector and the critical need to strengthen connectivity and supply chains to address global challenges.

In his address, the Minister outlined India’s comprehensive strategy for fostering maritime growth, focusing on both challenges and opportunities within the sector. He underscored the importance of collective global efforts toward achieving a greener, more sustainable maritime ecosystem. Minister Sonowal also highlighted the digitalization efforts underpinning India’s maritime policy, including initiatives like the National Logistics Policy (NLP), the Maritime Anti-Piracy and International Trade Regulation Initiative (MAITRI), and the One Nation One Port (ONOP) program, all designed to streamline port services, reduce transaction times, and enable real-time data sharing. Additionally, India is collaborating with the UAE and Singapore to establish Virtual Trade Corridors, promoting seamless cargo movement between these nations.

Commenting on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated, “India’s maritime vision, rooted in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, promotes collaboration and shared prosperity. As a reliable and responsible partner, India is committed to building a green, secure, and inclusive maritime future. Alongside Singapore and global partners, we aim to drive innovation and collective action for a resilient maritime ecosystem.”

Minister Sonowal’s participation at the event included high-level meetings with senior Singaporean officials, including Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister and former Prime Minister of Singapore, as well as Murali Pillai, Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Transport, Singapore. Other significant interactions took place with Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister of Trade and Industry, and Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

Addressing the challenges facing the maritime sector, Minister Sonowal emphasized India’s efforts to address supply chain vulnerabilities through the development of key corridors such as the International Maritime Economic Corridor (IMEEC), the Eastern Maritime Corridor, and the North-South Transport Corridor. These initiatives aim to secure trade routes and support long-term economic growth. India is committed to a USD 20 billion investment in logistics, port connectivity, and trade facilitation, with an overarching goal to rank among the top five global shipbuilding nations by 2047. This vision is supported by policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and a Maritime Development Fund dedicated to expanding fleets and shipyards.

The Union Minister also highlighted India’s ambitious target to increase its global cargo share from 6% to 15% by 2047, a goal underpinned by significant investments in port infrastructure and the establishment of GIFT City as a global hub for maritime finance and ship leasing. The GIFT City offers a competitive gateway for global capital, reinforcing India’s position in the international maritime sector.