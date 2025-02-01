Sarbananda Sonowal's Ministry Leads In Capital Expenditure: Economic Survey

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has achieved a significant milestone with his ministry leading the country's key ministries in capital expenditure, with 76 per cent of the allocated capital expenditure utilized as of November 2024. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 highlighted this remarkable achievement, placing the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways at the forefront of the country's infrastructure ministries.

According to the 2024-25 Economic Survey, the ports under the Ministry's jurisdiction saw a significant capacity increase. From April to November 2023, the capacity increased by three metric tons, and during the same period in 2024, the increase rose to 21 metric tons. Additionally, the average container turnaround time at major ports has improved. From 48.1 hours in 2023-24, the time was reduced to 30.4 hours during the current fiscal year (April-November).

Sarbananda Sonowal expressed satisfaction with these achievements, stating, "I am delighted that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has secured the top spot in the country's infrastructure ministries, as per the 2024-25 Economic Survey. This success is a direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformational leadership in the maritime sector. Under his guidance, India has become a global maritime powerhouse, and this is reflected in the Economic Survey’s findings. We are committed to pushing India’s maritime sector to new heights and ensuring the country’s rise as a top 10 maritime nation globally."

The survey further emphasized the government's continued progress in developing India's ports, shipping, and waterways, noting how this sector has become an integral part of the country's comprehensive development agenda.

