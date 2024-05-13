Sarbananda Sonowal Oversees India's Historic Pact With Iran For Chabahar Port

The new 10-year contract, signed between India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) and the Ports & Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO), underscores IPGL's commitment to further develop and manage the port during the contract period. As part of the agreement, IPGL is set to invest approximately $120 million to enhance the port's infrastructure. Additionally, India has extended a line of credit worth USD 250 million for joint projects aimed at enhancing Chabahar's infrastructure.