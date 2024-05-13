Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Leads Historic Visit to Iran: Key Agreements Expected

Strategic Significance: This move holds immense strategic importance for India, as it signifies the establishment of a new trade route between South Asia and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan's Karachi and the Port of Gwadar. By leveraging the Chabahar port, India aims to explore alternative transport routes from the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, crucial passages for business and commerce. This initiative aligns with India's maritime expansion strategy, following the successful inauguration of the Sittwe Port in Myanmar for India's north-eastern region exactly a year ago in May 2023.