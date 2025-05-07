Scalp & HAMMER Strike: India Unleashes Rafale Firepower in Retaliation for Pahalgam Massacre

In a dramatic show of military precision and resolve, the Indian Armed Forces executed high-impact missile strikes deep inside Pakistan shortly after midnight, targeting key terror camps as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. The coordinated assault—India’s strongest response yet to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack—saw advanced Rafale jets armed with Scalp cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions hitting nine strategic terror sites, including the notorious hubs of Bahawalpur and Muridke, strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively.

Sources confirmed that the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Army jointly carried out the operation, which has left terror infrastructures in ruins and Pakistan scrambling. Unlike the Balakot airstrike in 2019, which relied on ageing Mirage 2000s, this time India flexed its modern muscle with Rafales, unleashing an arsenal capable of long-range, low-detection, precision devastation.

Weapons That Changed the Game

Scalp (Storm Shadow) Cruise Missiles:

Manufactured by European defence consortium MBDA, these stealth missiles can travel up to 300 km and are famed for night and all-weather capabilities. Their infrared seeker and terrain-matching system ensure that they hit only the intended targets, avoiding collateral damage. These are the same missiles that Ukraine used last year to strike deep into Russian territory.

HAMMER Bombs:

Built by France’s Safran, HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) bombs can glide up to 70 km, pierce hardened bunkers, and are almost impossible to intercept. Their jam-resistant navigation ensures accurate strikes, even in hostile environments.

According to defence analysts, the flattened terror HQs of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba mark one of the most successful preemptive counter-terror operations in recent years. Indian military planners clearly opted for precision over escalation, avoiding civilian zones and Pakistani military facilities while sending a blunt message: Terror will be met with firepower.

“Focused, Measured, and Non-Escalatory”

Indian authorities described the operation as measured but decisive, reiterating that it was not aimed at Pakistani military infrastructure, but rather at dismantling terror machinery operating with impunity across the border. At least 30 terrorists are believed to have been killed in the strikes.

As India braces for possible retaliation, security has been heightened along the Line of Control (LoC), and airspace restrictions remain in place across several northern airports.

