Secret Service and Snipers Respond After Shots Fired at Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was hit in the ear today in what appears to be an assassination attempt during a campaign rally. The Secret Service reported that multiple shots were fired towards the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue.
Video footage has emerged showing the swift response of snipers and Secret Service officials as shots were fired at Trump. As soon as the gunshots were heard, Secret Service agents swarmed the podium, surrounded the Republican candidate, and escorted him off the stage. Trump was seen grimacing and clutching his right ear, with blood soon visible across his face. Despite the injury, Trump turned back to the crowd and repeatedly raised his fist, creating an image likely to become iconic.
Two armed officials were also seen aiming at the gunman, who was later captured and neutralized by the Secret Service. The identity and motive of the shooter are not yet clear.
The incident occurred shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally. On his Truth Social site, Trump recounted the event, stating, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."
Trump, who is 78 years old, was not seriously injured and is being checked out at a local medical facility. Trump's Communications Director, Steven Cheung, confirmed that Trump is "fine."
This dramatic incident unfolded just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is set to formally become the party's nominee.
The Security Service officials are continuing to investigate the shooting, and further details about the shooter's identity and motive are yet to be revealed.