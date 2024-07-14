Secret Service and Snipers Respond After Shots Fired at Donald Trump

Video footage has emerged showing the swift response of snipers and Secret Service officials as shots were fired at Trump. As soon as the gunshots were heard, Secret Service agents swarmed the podium, surrounded the Republican candidate, and escorted him off the stage. Trump was seen grimacing and clutching his right ear, with blood soon visible across his face. Despite the injury, Trump turned back to the crowd and repeatedly raised his fist, creating an image likely to become iconic.