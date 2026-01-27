Seven Killed as Private Business Jet Crashes During Snowstorm in US

At least seven people lost their lives after a private business jet crashed during a severe snowstorm at Bangor International Airport in the US state of Maine.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft, which was carrying eight people, went down shortly after attempting to take off late Sunday night. While seven passengers were killed in the accident, one crew member survived and is currently in critical condition.

The crash occurred as large parts of New England and several other regions across the United States were battling a powerful winter storm. Heavy snowfall and poor visibility were reported at the time of the incident, and Bangor was under a winter storm warning.

Airport officials said the jet overturned after the crash, prompting an immediate emergency response. Audio recordings from air traffic control captured moments of confusion shortly after takeoff clearance, with responders arriving at the scene within a minute, according to airport director Jose Saavedra.

Following the incident, Bangor International Airport was temporarily shut down, affecting flights operated by several major airlines, including American, Delta, United and others. The airport is located about 200 miles north of Boston.

Police officials acknowledged that weather conditions were extremely challenging at the time. “The weather was certainly a factor,” a local police official said while speaking to US media.

The tragedy comes amid widespread travel disruption caused by the winter storm sweeping across the eastern United States. Snow, freezing rain and sleet brought road and air traffic to a standstill in many areas, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Flight tracking data showed massive disruptions nationwide, with more than 12,000 flights cancelled and nearly 20,000 delayed on Sunday alone. Airports in cities such as New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore and parts of North Carolina were among the worst affected.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash.

