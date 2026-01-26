US-India Relations Historic: President Trump in Republic Day Wishes

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Monday conveyed greetings to India on the occasion of its 77th Republic Day, reaffirming the close ties between the two democracies. His message was shared by the US Embassy in India through an official post on X.

In his message, Trump said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies."

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also extended his wishes, saying he was honoured to attend India’s Republic Day Parade for the first time. He highlighted the flypast by US-manufactured aircraft, calling it a strong symbol of the expanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

In a post on X, the US envoy said the celebrations reflected India’s constitutional foundations and democratic ethos, adding that the presence of US-origin aircraft in Indian airspace underscored the depth of defence and security cooperation between the two nations.

The 2026 Republic Day celebrations were attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa, who served as the Chief Guests.

India’s 77th Republic Day Parade concluded on Monday at Kartavya Path with an elaborate display of the country’s military capabilities and rich cultural diversity.

Observed annually on January 26, Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, marking the country’s transformation into a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. The day symbolises the culmination of India’s freedom struggle and the establishment of a constitutional system rooted in justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

While independence on August 15, 1947, brought an end to colonial rule, the coming into force of the Constitution completed India’s transition to self-governance, founded on the rule of law, institutional accountability and the democratic will of its people.