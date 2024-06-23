Severe Flooding in Northeast Bangladesh Leaves 1.8 Million Stranded

Northeast Bangladesh is grappling with a devastating humanitarian crisis as approximately 1.8 million people remain stranded due to extensive flooding caused by weeks of relentless rainfall.
According to CNN, state media and humanitarian agencies have reported widespread inundation that has submerged homes and devastated farmland in regions such as Sylhet and Sunamganj.
The flooding, marking the second wave in less than a month, has been attributed to prolonged torrential rains and runoff from upstream hilly areas along the Indian border, causing four rivers to exceed their danger levels, as stated by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).
Villagers in the worst-affected low-lying areas of Sylhet are seen navigating through chest-deep water, salvaging their belongings amidst muddy waters. Food shortages and lack of clean water are mounting concerns for those trapped by floodwaters.
Authorities have reported significant impacts, with about 964,000 people affected in Sylhet and 792,000 in Sunamganj. Over 6,000 shelters have been set up to accommodate the displaced population, according to BSS. UNICEF has highlighted the plight of 772,000 children urgently requiring assistance, with over 800 schools flooded and 500 converted into shelters.
BRAC, an international development organization, is actively providing emergency food and health support to affected families in Sylhet and Sunamganj. The flash floods have affected approximately 2.25 million people and left 12,000 without power, underscoring the scale of the crisis.
Khondoker Golam Tawhid, program head of BRAC's Disaster Risk Management Program, emphasized the worsening impact of floods exacerbated by climate change, resulting in substantial losses to livelihoods, biodiversity, infrastructure, and disrupting essential services.
In addition to the northeast, southern Bangladesh has also been hit by monsoon rains and landslides, impacting Rohingya refugee camps near Cox's Bazar. The camps, housing about a million Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar, have reported casualties from mudslides and heavy rainfall. Efforts are underway by Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to evacuate vulnerable populations and provide relief assistance.
Save the Children has reported significant damage in Rohingya camps, with thousands affected and over 1,000 shelters destroyed or damaged by the torrential downpours.
Bangladesh, known for its vulnerability to seasonal rains, flooding, and cyclones, continues to face compounded challenges exacerbated by climate change impacts, making resilience and disaster preparedness critical in safeguarding vulnerable populations.