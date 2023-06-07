Is Sex Championship In Sweden Really Happening?

Recent news about a supposed sex championship in Sweden which was set to kick off on June 8 grabbed headlines and also went viral on social media with major media outlets picking up on it. However, are the reports actually true, and has Sweden officially recognized sex as a sport and a purported six-week-long tournament, the first of its kind in Europe, to be held? Let us find out.
The proposal for competitive sex
To begin with, the sex championship did not come out of the blue. There was an actual proposal to hold an event for competitive sex. The idea came from the owner of the Swedish Sex Federation, which trains people who “compete in sex”, according to its website.
The man behind the idea, Dragan Bratic, wants sex to be classified as a competitive sport. Bractic, who is the owner of several strip clubs in Sweden’s Jönköping area, applied to enroll the association as a member of Sweden’s National Sports Confederation in January.
Bratic wants people to train in sex and called for a championship to be held to highlight the physical and mental impact of sex on human beings, NDTV reported quoting Swedish publication Goterborgs-Posten.
P4 Jönköping quoted Bratic as saying, “We are registered, have an organization number and it’s perfectly okay to train and compete in sex, then it’s a sport like any other.”
However, the National Sports Confederation rejected the proposal in April as it was incomplete. Björn Eriksson, the then chief of the sports body clearly stated that sex was not part of the business. Eriksson said, “It [The application] doesn’t meet our requirements and I can inform you that this application has been rejected. We have other things to do.”
What would the sex championship look like?
The Swedish Sex Federation had proposed sexual activities under six disciplines including seduction, body massages, foreplay, oral sex, and endurance among others. Couples would also be judged on their creativity during sex, artistic communication, and sexual positions. Monitoring of the heart rate and blood pressure of the contenders would also be done.
Each competitive match would be lasting for 45 minutes to an hour and there would be six-hour sessions each day. The competition would encourage people with different sexual orientations to participate.
Bratic reportedly said, “The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a ground-breaking development among European countries.”
Moreover, a panel of judges would decide the winners based on various factors including chemistry between the couple and knowledge about sex. However, the audience also would be allowed to vote. Unattributed tweets also claimed that those with thorough knowledge of Kamasutra would get extra points. Some reports went further to claim that 20 people from different countries would participate in the competition.
Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation from Swedish authorities on the matter. Is that a surprise though with faking during sex a real thing, the competition could just be that, fake!
(With inputs from Firstpost)