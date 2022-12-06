Sexual Relations Outside Marriage Criminalised In Indonesia

Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously passed a new criminal code on Tuesday, criminalizing sex outside marriage.

"All have agreed to ratify the (draft changes) into law," said lawmaker Bambang Wuryanto, who led the parliamentary commission, was quoted as saying by CNN. "The old code belongs to Dutch heritage ... and is no longer relevant."

The US news broadcaster said the new code provides punishments for insulting the president or expressing views counter to the national ideology.

Addressing a presser, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said he hoped that Indonesians understood that lawmakers had done everything they could to accommodate "public aspiration."

Lately said it was not easy for a multicultural and multi-ethnic country to make a criminal code that "accommodates all interests".

He also invited dissatisfied parties to submit a judicial review to the constitutional court.