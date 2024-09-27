Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's Next Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba has clinched the presidency of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), paving the way for his upcoming role as Prime Minister following a closely contested run-off vote on Friday.
The 67-year-old former defense and agriculture minister will succeed Fumio Kishida after a parliamentary vote scheduled for October 1.
Ishiba's victory came amid a highly unusual LDP leadership race featuring a record nine candidates, driven by the party’s recent decision to disband many of the factions that traditionally wielded influence over internal voting.
Speaking to LDP members after the results were announced, Ishiba emphasized his commitment to the nation: “Trusting in the people and speaking the truth with courage and sincerity, I will do my utmost to make this nation of Japan a safe and secure country where everyone can once again live with a smile.”
Following Ishiba’s win, the yen saw a significant surge, rising more than 1% against the dollar. Market analysts believe his leadership will support the Bank of Japan's efforts to normalize monetary policy and proceed with interest rate increases.
As he prepares to lead an economy emerging from years of deflation while grappling with the challenges of an aging and shrinking population, Ishiba has advocated for a shift in the tax burden towards corporations. Known for his intellectual prowess and interests as an "otaku"—a term for enthusiasts of niche hobbies—he has proposed creating an “Asian NATO” to counter the growing influence of China.
Throughout his lengthy political career, Ishiba has gained a reputation as an outspoken figure unafraid to challenge his own party. In a candid address to LDP members prior to the vote count, he acknowledged the “unpleasant experiences” he had caused over the years.
In the run-off, Ishiba defeated hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi, who garnered 194 votes compared to Ishiba's 215, narrowly missing her chance to become Japan’s first female prime minister. Earlier in the day, the first round of voting eliminated Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who would have become Japan’s youngest prime minister.
Ishiba’s political journey began after a brief career in banking, entering parliament at the age of 29 in 1986, making him the youngest-ever member of Japan's lower house at that time.
With his leadership, Japan is poised for a new chapter as it faces both domestic and international challenges.