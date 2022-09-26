Sikh Student Held For Carrying Kirpan At Univ Campus In USA

A Sikh student studying at University of North Carolina in United States of America was held on campus for carrying a Kirpan on Saturday.

He said the police arrested him because he did not let the officials remove his Kirpan from Miyaan.

The student made the incident known on social media and posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte. I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for “resisting” because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan. CLTNinerNews”

However, he received the Kirpan later.

He said, “Update for the masses: I received my kirpan back. thank you all for the continuous support.”