World

Singapore Bound Flight Hit By Turbulence Makes Emergency Landing, 1 Dead

The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight took off from London's Heathrow Airport on May 20 and was bound for Singapore.
A Singapore Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after being hit by turbulence leaving one person dead
A Singapore Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after being hit by turbulence leaving one person dead
Pratidin Time

One person was killed and several others were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence on Tuesday.

The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight took off from London's Heathrow Airport on May 20 and was bound for Singapore.

"Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024," Singapore Airlines wrote informed via a post on X.

Meanwhile, the airlines confirmed that there were injuries onboard, and mentioned that all "possible assistance" will be provided to the passengers on the aircraft.

The airline said, "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," it added.

Further details regarding the matter are awaited.

A Singapore Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after being hit by turbulence leaving one person dead
Video Emerges Alleging Transfer of Bodies from Helicopter Crash Involving Iran Prez Raisi
Emergency landing
SIngapore Airlines
Turbulence

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
world>>world/singapore-bound-flight-hit-by-turbulence-makes-emergency-landing-1-dead
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com