Singapore Bound Flight Hit By Turbulence Makes Emergency Landing, 1 Dead

One person was killed and several others were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence on Tuesday.
The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight took off from London's Heathrow Airport on May 20 and was bound for Singapore.
"Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024," Singapore Airlines wrote informed via a post on X.
Meanwhile, the airlines confirmed that there were injuries onboard, and mentioned that all "possible assistance" will be provided to the passengers on the aircraft.
The airline said, "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."
"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," it added.
Further details regarding the matter are awaited.