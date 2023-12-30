Singapore Praises ULFA's Tripartite Accord; Says "Will Anchor Peace in Region"

After more than 10,000 lives were sacrificed in a protracted armed conflict, the ULFA pro-talk faction negotiated a tripartite agreement with the state government and the central government in New Delhi on Friday. However, the deal continues to cause rifts within the faction. This is now made explicit in a remark that appeared in an unsigned ULFA letter pad.

Given the Tripartite Peace Accord signed between the ULFA pro-talk faction, the central and state governments, the cadres of the ULFA, held a secret meeting in Kaliabor last evening.

In the said meeting, they have termed this peace agreement as a “treaty of economic understanding between Chetia-Rajkhowa-Chowdhury-Hazarika and the Government of India".