Singapore Praises ULFA's Tripartite Accord; Says "Will Anchor Peace in Region"

A day after the Tripartite Peace Accord was signed between the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) pro-talk faction, the central and Assam governments, Singapore lauded the development stating that it will significantly enhance foreign investments from the country into the Northeast region.
Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong took to platform X on Saturday to express his appreciation for the tripartite peace agreement signed on Friday, further saying that it will anchor peace in the region.
Simon Wong wrote on X, "We are happy to see the historic tripartite peace pact signed amongst ULFA, GOI and the Govt of Assam. This will anchor peace in the region and give a big boost to foreign investors like Singapore to move into the Northeast."
After more than 10,000 lives were sacrificed in a protracted armed conflict, the ULFA pro-talk faction negotiated a tripartite agreement with the state government and the central government in New Delhi on Friday. However, the deal continues to cause rifts within the faction. This is now made explicit in a remark that appeared in an unsigned ULFA letter pad.
Given the Tripartite Peace Accord signed between the ULFA pro-talk faction, the central and state governments, the cadres of the ULFA, held a secret meeting in Kaliabor last evening.
In the said meeting, they have termed this peace agreement as a “treaty of economic understanding between Chetia-Rajkhowa-Chowdhury-Hazarika and the Government of India".