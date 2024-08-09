Six Inmates Killed, 19 Injured in Jamalpur Jail Violence in Bangladesh

Jailer Abu Fatah reported that the violence began when inmates split into two factions and started fighting. One group took him and his guards hostage, demanding the opening of the gates. The situation escalated as prisoners took control of the facility, ransacking and setting fire to several areas within the jail. During the chaos, many attempted to escape by scaling the walls, leading to further injuries and fatalities. Prison guards fired approximately 100 rounds of blank shots to regain control.