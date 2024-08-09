Six Inmates Killed, 19 Injured in Jamalpur Jail Violence in Bangladesh

Violence erupted at Jamalpur District Jail in Bangladesh on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of six inmates and injuries to 19 others, including jailers and prison guards. The clashes, which began around noon and continued until midnight, led to extensive damage within the jail, including vandalism and arson.
The deceased have been identified as Md. Arman, Md. Rayhan, Md. Shamol, Fazle Rabbi alias Babu, Md. Jasim, and Mohammad Rahat. All victims were residents of various areas within Jamalpur Sadar upazila, aged between 30 and 45. The bodies have been sent to the Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Jailer Abu Fatah reported that the violence began when inmates split into two factions and started fighting. One group took him and his guards hostage, demanding the opening of the gates. The situation escalated as prisoners took control of the facility, ransacking and setting fire to several areas within the jail. During the chaos, many attempted to escape by scaling the walls, leading to further injuries and fatalities. Prison guards fired approximately 100 rounds of blank shots to regain control.
Fourteen prison guards and five inmates were injured, with two of the injured being treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. The exact cause of death for the six deceased will be confirmed following the autopsy. A case of unnatural death will be filed with the local police station.
Witnesses reported heavy gunfire around 2 PM on Thursday, which led to the army being deployed to secure the area. Vehicular movement in the vicinity was halted, and panic spread throughout the city as residents moved away from the area. The military continues to maintain a presence around the prison as the situation remains under control.