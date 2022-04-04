Naxalites Calls for a Day-Long Bandh Tomorrow in 4 States

The Naxalites have called for a day-long bandh on Tuesday in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand in protest against the arrest of Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kanchan Da, a member of the CPI(M) central committee and Eastern Regional Bureau.

Jharkhand police has issued an alert in the state in view of the bandh. The Jharkhand police headquarters has issued instructions to officials to heighten vigil in naxal-affected districts.

According to IG (Operations), Amol Vinukant Homkar the bandh of naxalites will start from midnight on Monday. He also said that during the bandh, their focus will be on the areas where naxalites are active.

Among these, special attention is being paid to districts like Parasnath, Jhumra, raxal affected areas of Ranchi, Latehar, Garhwa, Palamu Kolhan, Seraikela, Gumla.

Also Read: Drugs Worth Crores of Rupees Seized in Bokajan

According to police sources, a special strategy has been chalked out for the safety of rail tracks. Central forces will also cooperate with the railway police to monitor railway tracks.

Homkar said that major operations are going on at several places in Jharkhand against naxalites and they will be intensified in view of the bandh.

The naxalites alleged in a letter that the police are treating Bhattacharya inhumanely and in the name of custodial interrogation, he was not only being mentally tortured but also deprived of proper medical treatment.

They demanded that he be granted the status of political prisoner and sought his unconditional release. Bhattacharya was arrested last month from Assam.

The Assam police arrested wanted Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharya from Cachar in March. Acting on a tip off, police teams conducted multiple raids at various places of Assam and Manipur and arrested Bhattacharya.

Along with Kanchan Da, police have also arrested Akash Urnag alias Rahul, who is member of Assam state organizing committee of CPI- Maoist.

Notably, the outfit has been making attempts to spread the root of the organization in Assam and Northeast.

Also Read: Assam: Arms & Ammunition Recovered At Badarpur Railway Station, 2 Held