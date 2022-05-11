Karnataka Bans Loudspeakers From 10 PM To 6 AM

The state government of Karnataka decided on Tuesday to ban the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am as a debate over the use of loudspeakers rages on.

The government said that a loudspeaker or any public address system shall not be used with the exception of having obtained a written permission from the concerned authorities, reported ANI.

A circular from the government read, “A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within e.g., auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls.”

It cited the order from the Supreme Court of India which said that the noise level at the boundary of the public place, where a loudspeaker or public address system or any other noise source is being used shall not exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 dB(A), whichever is lower.