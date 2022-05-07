Sri Lanka: Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya Resigns

Amid the ongoing economic crisis and the consequent anti-government protests in Sri Lanka, MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya who was re-elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, decided to resign from his post.

Siyambalapitiya took this decision within 24 hours of being re-elected as the Deputy Speaker, winning a majority of votes in the Parliament on Thursday. He had informed President Rajapaksa that he has decided to resign from his post of the Deputy Speaker, as soon as possible.

Earlier on April 5, Siyambalapitiya had resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka, giving the opportunity to the Parliament for the election of a new Deputy Speaker, reported the Colombo Page.

However, upon the president’s appeal, he remained in the post of Deputy Speaker until April 30.

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

