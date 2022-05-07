Assam: IPS Anand Mishra Involved In Road Mishap In Kaliabor

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra met with an accident on Saturday in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam.
The police official was taking part in a bike rally named ‘Ride for Pride’ during which the accident took place.
Mishra had recently taken charge of the newly formed position of assistant inspector general (AIG) of Police for sports in March, this year.
The police official had earlier served as superintendent of police (SP) of Nagaon district in Assam.
It may be noted that top level officials of Assam Police led by director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta kicked off a bike rally titled ‘Ride of Pride’ for integration on May 3.
The bike rally was organised to celebrate the winning the prestigious President’s Colour bestowed on Assam Police.
The rally started from Dhubri and will cover a distance of 2,055 kilometers across 27 districts of the state from one end to another in eight days.
Further details are awaited.