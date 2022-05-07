Assam: IPS Anand Mishra Involved In Road Mishap In Kaliabor

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra met with an accident on Saturday in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The police official was taking part in a bike rally named ‘Ride for Pride’ during which the accident took place.

Mishra had recently taken charge of the newly formed position of assistant inspector general (AIG) of Police for sports in March, this year.

The police official had earlier served as superintendent of police (SP) of Nagaon district in Assam.