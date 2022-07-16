Sri Lanka in Talks with Russia for Purchase of Fuel

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Sri Lanka, the Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera said that his government is in discussion with Russia for the purchase of fuel.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Wijesekera lauded the Indian government for giving a credit line for purchasing fuel.

"We have made requests (for fuel) to different countries. So, any country that comes to help us, we appreciate that. Right now, the Indian government is the only country that has provided us with a credit line," said Wijesekera.

"We are in discussion with the Russian Government as well. The initial meetings have taken place in Russia. We have given our requirements and we are working on it. We are waiting to hear what sort of facility will be accommodated to Sri Lanka," he added.

Wijesekara also introduced a fuel rationing scheme titled the "National Fuel Pass" scheme. The new pass will guarantee the allocation of fuel quota on a weekly basis. A QR code will be given for each National Identity Card number (NIC), once the Vehicle Identification Number and other details are verified.

People with registered vehicles will get their turns based on the last digit of their registration number. Amid the ongoing fuel crisis, tourists and foreigners will be given priority to take fuel in Colombo.