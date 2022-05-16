Sri Lanka: Nationwide Curfew to be Imposed from 8 pm

Sri Lanka will impose a nationwide curfew from 8 pm on Monday till 5 am Tuesday.

This comes a day after Sri Lanka announced that more than 200 people were arrested on various charges, including violation of curfew, attacking the public and causing damages to public and private properties since Monday.

Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will address the crisis-hit nation later today, as the country's power minister told citizens not to join the lengthy fuel queues that have galvanized weeks of anti-government protests.

Ranil was appointed Prime Minister this week with a promise to rejuvenate the crippling Sri Lankan economy.

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has been accused of mismanaging the nation's economy, appointed four ministers to the new cabinet after United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as country's prime minister on Thursday.

More ministers are expected to be appointed as the President and Prime Minister are urging all political parties to join hands to form a national government to tackle the ongoing political and economic instability in the country.

