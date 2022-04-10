Sri Lanka: President to Hold Crucial Meeting with 41 MPs Today

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will hold a crucial meeting with 41 MPs of the cabinet who recently quit the ruling dispensation.

The meeting between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and President Rajapaksa is scheduled to be held at 7.00 pm on Sunday.

The information of the decisive and crucial meeting was given by the former President and SLFP leader Maithripala Siriserna. The meeting comes as a move to find a solution to the current economic, political and social crisis in the country.

The entire country is demanding the removal of the Rajapaksa clan and President Rajapaksa from power in Sri Lanka.

The SLFP is of the view that an all-party interim government with no involvement of the Rajapaksa clan will win public confidence as there will be no unnecessary directives or orders from the executive with the re-introduction of the Constitutional provisions of the 19th Amendment.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. Meanwhile, amid the unprecedented economic crisis, the price of rice has increased to "unbearable levels" in the island nation.

