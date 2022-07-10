Sri Lanka: Protesters Find Huge Sum of Money in President's Mansion

Protesters who stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house on Saturday have claimed that they have recovered a large sum of money from the mansion.

According to reports, the recovered money was handed over to the security units.

Several dramatic videos have been doing the rounds on social media after Saturday's upheaval where thousands of protesters stormed his official residence in the capital of Colombo, forcing him to flee to an unknown location.

With the demand for President Rajapaksa's resignation, they stormed into the President's house, tore down security cordons placed by police, took a dip in the swimming pool and romped through his kitchen and home.

A video is being shared on social media showing the protesters counting the currency notes that were unearthed.

Sri Lankan protesters also broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. Police resorted to water cannons to stop the enraged protestors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday announced that he will resign from his post to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens.

Wickremesinghe tweeted, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.”