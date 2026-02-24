Sri Lankan Navy Detains 12 Indian Fishermen for Alleged Poaching

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 12 Indian fishermen and impounded their fishing vessel on charges of illegally entering Sri Lankan waters and engaging in unauthorised fishing activity.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the Navy said personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command had observed a cluster of Indian fishing boats operating inside Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary. The interception reportedly took place on the night of February 22.

According to the statement, naval units carried out a late-night operation in waters south of Mannar and seized one Indian trawler. The 12 fishermen on board were taken into custody on allegations of poaching within Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The incident occurred in the sea area off Mannar, a region that has long been sensitive due to frequent allegations of cross-border fishing violations. Authorities in Colombo maintain strict surveillance in these waters, citing concerns over illegal fishing practices and depletion of marine resources.

While the Sri Lankan Navy described the operation as part of its routine patrols to curb unlawful fishing, incidents of this nature often trigger diplomatic sensitivities between India and Sri Lanka.

Further updates are awaited as authorities proceed with formalities related to the detained fishermen and the seized vessel.

