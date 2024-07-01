Sri Lankan Navy Detains 26 Indian Fishermen and Seizes Four Boats in Palk Bay

Tensions have risen as the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 26 Indian fishermen and seized four boats from the Pamban area near Rameswaram Island in the Palk Bay sea region. The Fishermen Association of Pamban confirmed that the fishermen were engaged in fishing activities when they were detained.
In response to the arrests, the fishermen of Pamban, along with their families, staged a road blockade to protest against the actions of the Sri Lankan Navy. This incident follows a similar event last week where 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended near Neduntheevu, with three boats seized by Sri Lankan authorities, as reported by the Rameswaram Fisherman Association.
The arrests have prompted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to request immediate intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Stalin emphasized the disruption to fishermen's livelihoods and expressed concerns over the recurring arrests that affect the entire fishing community's sense of security.
In response, Jaishankar assured that the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna are actively pursuing the release of detained fishermen. He reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment since 2014 to address the livelihood and humanitarian issues affecting the fishing community, including engaging with the Sri Lankan government.
"The NDA Government has endeavored to address the livelihood interests of our fishing community and its humanitarian aspects," Jaishankar stated. "Efforts to ensure the welfare and security of Indian fishermen remain a top priority for us."
The families of the detained fishermen have urged both the central and state governments to expedite efforts for their timely release, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian challenges surrounding Indian fishermen operating in waters disputed by Sri Lanka.