Statue of Mahatma Gandhi to be Inaugurated at UN on Dec 14

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be inaugurated at the United Nations headquarters on December 14 during India’s Presidency of the Security Council next month.

According to reports, the sculpture made by renowned Indian sculptor Padma Shree awardee Ram Sutar will be the first statue of Bapu to be installed at the world body’s headquarters.

It will be inaugurated as a gift from India during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to UN for India’s Presidency of the Council.

The statue will be installed in the expansive North Lawns of the UN headquarters.

The inauguration of the statue will be attended by all 15 Security Council members along with five new members who will take their seats on the Council starting January 1 , 2023.

It may be mentioned that the only other from India displayed at the UNHQ is an 11th century black–stone statue of ‘Surya’ presented as a gift by the then Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi on July 26, 1982.