Stay Alert, Follow Safety Rules: India’s Advisory for Nationals in Israel

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, India has issued a fresh travel and safety advisory for Indian nationals currently in Israel, urging them to remain alert and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

In its advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked Indian citizens in Israel to stay vigilant and adhere to guidelines issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, as the regional security situation remains uncertain.

“Given the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety protocols issued by the local authorities,” the MEA said.

The advisory also strongly discouraged non-essential travel to Israel, asking Indian citizens to postpone any avoidable visits until the situation stabilises.

For emergencies, the Indian government has activated a 24x7 helpline at the Indian Embassy in Israel, and nationals have been asked to reach out if they require assistance.

The move comes against the backdrop of widespread protests in Iran and growing fears of a wider regional conflict. Iran has warned that US military bases in the region could become legitimate targets if Washington intervenes militarily. The United States, meanwhile, has not ruled out possible action, further fuelling uncertainty across the region.

Amid these developments, concerns have also grown in Israel, particularly in cities considered vulnerable in the event of regional escalation. According to local media reports, authorities in several parts of southern and central Israel have ordered public shelters to be opened as a precautionary measure.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that the mayor of Dimona, a city in southern Israel, directed the opening of shelters across the city, stating that it was “better to be prepared than surprised.”

At the same time, India has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation there.

Earlier this week, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a separate advisory, urging Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave Iran using available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The embassy also asked Indians in Iran to exercise caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, stay connected with the embassy, and closely monitor local media for updates.

According to official estimates, more than 10,000 Indians, including a large number of students, are currently living in Iran.

