“Stop The Coup”—Hundreds Protest in Boston Against Trump’s Policies

Protests against policies enacted by Donald Trump have been reported across the U.S., with the latest demonstration taking place in Boston, where hundreds of citizens took to the streets chanting “Stop the Coup” and carrying signs such as “I Love Democracy” and “Resist.”

The protesters raised their voices against the policies of President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser, Elon Musk.

The peaceful rally, held in freezing conditions, was supported by 100 civil rights, environmental, and progressive groups from Massachusetts, according to reports. Speaker after speaker criticized the Trump administration's policies, particularly its targeting of marginalized communities. They condemned what they described as an attack on democracy.

“I’m here because I’m extremely concerned about my grandchildren, especially my granddaughter, who is not going to have the same rights I had in terms of controlling my body and all the freedoms I’ve grown up with,” said a 76-year-old protester from Lexington to the media at the rally in Boston. She continued, “They’re going to be taken away if this evildoer continues to run rampant over the government, destroying our rights and our democracy.”

Others criticized what they viewed as the dismantling of the federal government.

The protesters also emphasized the need to support and protect immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities, which they believe are being targeted by the Trump administration’s early policies. They argued that the government is attempting to erase communities that have long been part of the nation, including queer people, trans people, immigrants, and Black and Indigenous people of colour.

Rally organizers expressed their hope that the protest would pressure political leaders to show moral courage and resist Trump’s agenda.

The rally took place on the same day that layoffs were implemented across federal agencies. The Trump administration has called for mass resignations from federal employees, claiming it is part of an effort to reduce the government workforce and cut expenses.

