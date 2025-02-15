PM Modi’s Trade Talks with Trump Hailed as ‘Masterclass’ by American Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic handling of trade negotiations with former US President Donald Trump has been praised as a “masterclass” by CNN, after both leaders secured key agreements despite ongoing tariff tensions.

During his visit to Washington, PM Modi faced potential diplomatic pressure when Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on India. However, instead of allowing the situation to escalate, PM Modi turned the meeting into an opportunity—securing agreements on trade, energy, and defense.

CNN’s senior international correspondent Will Ripley lauded PM Modi’s diplomatic approach, stating that the Indian Prime Minister provided a lesson for world leaders on negotiating with Trump. “This is a masterclass… to kind of know how they should walk into a negotiation with President Trump to achieve the best possible outcome,” Ripley remarked.

Amid concerns over Trump’s tariff measures, PM Modi successfully secured commitments for increased US investments in India’s nuclear energy sector and progress on defense acquisitions, including potential deals for F-35 fighter jets. He also reassured Trump of India’s willingness to reduce tariffs on American goods and agreed to facilitate the repatriation of undocumented Indian nationals in the US.

A key moment in the discussions came when PM Modi employed a smart branding move, playing on Trump’s well-known slogan. “MAGA plus MIGA equals MEGA—a mega partnership for prosperity,” he said, blending Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) with “Make in India, Grow in America” (MIGA).

CNN noted that this messaging was tailored to appeal to Trump’s style. “Clearly, they might have had a PR team to think that up. And that’s exactly the kind of clever branding that President Trump certainly loves to hear,” Ripley observed.

Despite Trump’s criticisms of India’s high tariffs—highlighting a 70% tax on US cars and past tariffs of 125% on luxury vehicles—the talks ended on a positive note. Trump emphasized that India would be “purchasing a lot of our oil and gas,” while PM Modi secured assurances for smoother trade relations moving forward.

CNN concluded that PM Modi “understood the assignment.” What could have been a challenging diplomatic moment was transformed into an opportunity, with PM Modi leaving Washington with significant trade and defense commitments, further strengthening US-India ties.