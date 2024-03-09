Strong 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao In Philippines

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Mindanao island in the Philippines on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at a depth measured at around 140 kilometers. The NCS stated that the tremors were felt at around 14:41:47 IST.
Taking to X, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-03-2024, 14:41:47 IST, Lat: 5.81 & Long: 126.90, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines."
There were no immediate reports of damages or loss of lives. Further details are awaited.