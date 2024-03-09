World

Strong 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao In Philippines

The earthquake occurred at a depth measured at around 140 kilometers. The NCS stated that the tremors were felt at around 14:41:47 IST.
A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Mindanao island in the Philippines on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Taking to X, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-03-2024, 14:41:47 IST, Lat: 5.81 & Long: 126.90, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines."

There were no immediate reports of damages or loss of lives. Further details are awaited.

